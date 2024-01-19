Keegan Murray throws it down!
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press. The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Barber had been dealing with an ongoing illness. Canadian women's pole vaulter Alysha Newman shared several photos and a lengthy caption in an Instagram post. "I wish I could say heaven received another angel but if I'm being honest it was way too soon," she wrote. "Shawn, my teammate,
Vaughn and Brady appeared in the first teaser for the upcoming BetMGM commercial on Thursday
Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Reba will be joined by Post Malone and Andra Day, and fans have a lot to say.
“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader," she said.
As spring training draws nearer, here are all the latest MLB rumors surrounding some of the biggest free agents and trade targets.
Fans were divided after Jerry Jones put out a statement saying Mike McCarthy would return for his fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Chris Jones’ presence in the Miami locker room after Saturday’s game drew mixed reactions from Dolphins players, according to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel story.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
The championship era of the Toronto Raptors is officially over.Pascal Siakam, a two-time all-star and one of the last remaining ties to Toronto's 2019 NBA championship team, was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a blockbuster trade Wednesday. The Raptors received guard Bruce Brown, forward Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks from the Pacers in return. Toronto also got guard Kira Lewis from New Orleans, with a second-round pick going from the Pacers to the Pelicans in the deal."Pascal is a cham
"I think Patrick had just made eagle and I'm just like 'Had to be him.'"
Predictions and picks for the NFL divisional round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.
"While competing in the Masters again is a dream, securing a visa is Angel’s priority at the moment."
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his two kids with wife Brittany Mahomes
The former Commanders quarterback and head coach can't stop going at it.
There is an impressive number of skilled quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's where they might end up, according to latest mock drafts.
An age gap couple 27 years apart say they are often mistaken for father and son - and have even faced accusations of grooming. Bret LaBelle, 50, and Chris Stanley, 23, met after exchanging DMs on Instagram. Chris messaged Bret after watching him on the hit show Survivor - and thought him "handsome". They became an item in December 2020 and say friends, family and co-workers have been supportive. The pair try to shrug off the criticisms and say their relationship works "perfectly" - but admit social media can be trying.
A familiar face will be in the booth.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
The story of the fourth day of action from Melbourne Park.
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler believes they should stick with Justin Fields.