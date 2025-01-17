Keegan Murray throws it down!

Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine reveal this week’s Big Number and evaluate if the Sacramento Kings are better off without De’Aaron Fox on the court and, if so, should they trade him before the deadline?
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The 100th anniversary celebration of Fordham's Rose Hill Gym saw an exciting triple-overtime finish during a record-breaking night.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The six-game wild card round is trending toward a familiar pattern: the higher seed tends to win, and win by an increasingly large margin.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
The Tigers played most of the second half without leading scorer Johni Broome, who suffered a sprained ankle while going for a rebound.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.