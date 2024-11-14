Keegan Murray sends the shot away

The bones of a playoff roster are still very much there. Since Tua Tagovailoa’s return in Week 8, the Dolphins are back to being a functional team.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 11 of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Cowboys will depend on Cooper Rush and Trey Lance at QB for the rest of the season.
After a loss to the Panthers, the Giants look like the NFL's worst team.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
Inter Miami heads into a pivotal 2025 season with a Club World Cup spot, potential roster upgrades hindered by MLS restrictions, and the ticking question of whether Messi will stay beyond his current contract.
Scott Pianowski breaks down a Week 10 that lacked the scoring fantasy managers were hoping for.