Keegan Murray hits from way downtown

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo