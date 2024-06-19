Ke'Bryan Hayes' solo homer (3)
Ke'Bryan Hayes cranks a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the 7th inning, and a young Pirates fan makes a nice catch in the stands
Ke'Bryan Hayes cranks a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the 7th inning, and a young Pirates fan makes a nice catch in the stands
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
Joe Mazzulla has been coaching hurt since March.
Many of golf's biggest names are headed to Paris to compete in the Olympics.
In today's edition: Celtics win 18th title, MLB Awards races, Euro 2024 in photos, the NASCAR-ification of college sports, and more.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
The MVP favorite spot moved from one Dodger to another.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young recap game 4 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Dallas Mavericks crush the Celtics to send the series back to Boston.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.