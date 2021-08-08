Ke'Bryan Hayes' solo homer
Ke'Bryan Hayes launches a solo homer to center field, his 5th of the season, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 3-2 in the top of the 6th
Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.
The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first basketball players with five Olympic gold medals.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Ciryl Gane went into Houston and took out the hometown hero Derrick Lewis with a meticulous attack resulting in a third round TKO for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
This was frightening.
Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt.
Devin Funchess appeared to be trying to make a joke with reporters when he used an anti-Asian slur on Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday. Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets. Halladay’s wife and two children wer
The U.S. women put on a phenomenal showing at the Tokyo Olympics and would have placed top-five.
Contact tracing has left the Wizards with not enough players to actually play their scheduled game.