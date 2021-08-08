Ke'Bryan Hayes' solo homer

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday. Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets. Halladay’s wife and two children wer