Keaton Wallace sets up the nice finish

Rory McIlroy launched the longest drive of his career – a whopping 427 yards – in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday. Yet it says so much about his extraordinary birdie-birdie climax that the monstrous fairway-splitter did not even rank in the top-two shots of his round as he won his first tournament in six months to send him into this week’s Open with self-belief overflowing.