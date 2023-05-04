KCSO investigating East Bakersfield shooting as a homicide

The Daily Beast

Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via APA former friend of Lori Vallow broke down on the stand Wednesday as she recounted how the Doomsday mom terrifyingly threatened to “cut” and kill her—and then bury her body in a “place nobody would ever find” her.“She said she would cut me up and wasn’t in the mental place to do it but would get herself in a place to do it,” Audrey Barattiero, 34, tearfully told Ada County jurors, according to East Idaho News. “There would be blood and bleach and something abo