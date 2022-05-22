KCRA's Dirk Verdoorn tracks Quail Fire
An evacuation order has been issued in Solano County as firefighters battle a grass fire burning near Vacaville. The Quail Fire is about 110 acres and is burning along Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, Cal Fire said on Saturday. Solano County OES issued the evacuation order, saying there is an immediate threat to life and property. The order is a legal order to get out now. The evacuation order is for all residences on Quail Canyon Road. It also includes Pleasants Valley Road from Quail Canyon north to Highway 128 and west to the county line.