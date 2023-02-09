KCRA 3 Exclusive: Group of urban ratters with dogs work to rid Sacramento streets of rodents
It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of ‘em. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings, out of tracking down the critters. KCRA 3 followed along one night as the group of urban ratters went looking for the rodents. Watch our full report on Thursday, Feb. 9 on the KCRA 3 News at 11 p.m.