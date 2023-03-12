KCRA 10 PM Weather

CBC

Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront