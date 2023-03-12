KCRA 10 PM Weather
It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally coming out of La Niña. The shift could have implications for your weather in the coming months.
Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.
‘Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,’ forecasters warned
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
“Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.”
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
There were fears the houses could collapse due to coastal erosion in Norfolk.
Police and highways officials blamed motorists for becoming stranded for up to ten hours on a motorway after Storm Larisa brought Arctic blizzards to northern England.
Here’s the latest on red tide conditions in Southwest Florida and Manatee County.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn’t enough snow. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow on mountain resorts around the lake over the past three months, along the California-Nevada line.
State water leaders hope to encourage more landowners to recharge severely depleted groundwater basins and reduce flooding
Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic
Snowfall warnings are in place for the southern part of the province, as regions are expected to get snow Friday. Areas near the U.S.-Canada border are expected to see snowfall. In a weather warning issued Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said heavy snow with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is anticipated. Environment Canada also issued a fog advisory for Calgary and areas north and northwest of the city, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre. "Dense fog patches have developed
Flooding washed out portions of a roadway in Soquel, California, on Friday, March 10, Santa Cruz County officials said.The section of North Main Street where it meets with Bates Creek was washed out when the creek rose after an atmospheric river storm hit California on Thursday night. Soquel residents north of the creek were warned to shelter in place and were unable to pass as crews worked to find a solution, the county said.This footage released by the county shows Bates Creek flowing through the ruptured pavement. Credit: Santa Cruz County via Storyful
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Crews were working to remove trees and other debris and find a way for people to