KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves remembers Muhlbauer and Champ

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Florida Department of Corrections/Hampton County Sheriff's Office/Screenshot TwitterAlex Murdaugh’s surviving son took the stand at his father’s double homicide trial on Tuesday—marking the first time he has spoken publicly about the murders of his mother and brother.Buster Murdaugh, 26, was the third witness to be called in his father’s defense, a day after the prosecution rested its case. Prosecutors allege former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his 52-year-