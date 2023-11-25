KCD vs. Raceland, Nov. 24
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
According to a new report, the Blue Jays could be in for a busy offseason, including a potential Bo Bichette trade.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Patrick Mahomes says defenses are “putting themselves out there” if they choose to defend the Chiefs this way.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Defending champion Cameron Smith misses the cut at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship by nine shots, leaving him close to tears.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated during training camp or even a couple of months ago. Seattle's 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that's filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don't make sense. Coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up. He came as close as he ever does to calling out a member of his coaching s
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
Novak Djokovic told a group of drumming fans of the Great Britain team to “shut up” as they tried to drown out his post-match interview after Serbia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal win on Thursday.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
A combined 30-minute delay wiped out half of the one-hour session.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
Justin Herbert rarely shows emotion on the field and never before negatively. In frustration against the Packers, the Chargers quarterback let loose.
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday to stop a five-game slide. Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games. Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a ro
SEATTLE (AP) — Facing a tough division opponent on a short week, the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t afford to be sloppy, ineffective or get off to a slow start. That's exactly what happened for the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco that once again showed the gulf that remains between the 49ers and the rest of the NFC West. “The first half of this game, we couldn’t get out of our own way enough,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. It was a humbling defeat that left Seattl
Novak Djokovic tells a group of British fans to "shut up" after Serbia knocked Great Britain out of the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson has been frustrated about being sidelined by a hamstring injury while the Minnesota Vikings try to recover from a slow start and make the playoffs. Taking heat from fantasy football players on social media about his absence hasn’t helped him handle the time away. Jefferson posted a message on his since-deactivated X account this week in which he reminded his critics that his health is more important than their fantasy teams. “I’ve been getting it for five, si