KCCI recaps Iowa's comeback win over Michigan State

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — It's time to put the champagne on ice at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of locking up a playoff berth. The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays tonight and the Seattle Mariners lose to the Texas Rangers. Toronto shut out the New York Yankees 6-0 on Thursday to remain in sole possession of the second American League wild-card spot. Toronto is one game ahead of the Houston Astros, who hold the third wild-card spot. The Blue J