KCCI previews Week 7 of Football Friday Night
KCCI previews Week 7 of Football Friday Night
KCCI previews Week 7 of Football Friday Night
Despite being in his second year in the NFL, 49ers' QB Brock Purdy is driving a Toyota and still shares rent with a roommate in the Bay Area.
Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chicago traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, ending the fourth-year player's brief and disappointing tenure with the Bears. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago's offence. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursda
Brandin Cooks should add something to the Cowboys offense, but so far they don’t know how to use him.
Over the years that Kayla Nicole dated the football star, she and Mahomes became very close, with Nicole even serving as her bridesmaid.
Tommy Fleetwood left an unlucky fan covered in blood after the Ryder Cup hero’s wayward ball hit him in the head during the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Need to dig deep in Week 5? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski has you covered with his sleeper picks for the slate.
The seven-time NBA All Star filed for a divorce from college sweetheart Kay'La Lillard, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Kicking yourself about a draft decision? You are not alone. Andy Behrens shares the picks haunting fantasy managers.
NFL Week 5 picks: Previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants, the 49ers-Cowboys Game of the Week, two big upsets and all the rest
The Blue Jays face a number of pressing questions this winter after another disappointing end to their season.
Toronto manager John Schneider made a bold move to pull Jose Berrios early in Game 2 and it immediately backfired.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
The Princess of Wales attended a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull
After finishing their 2023 season on a sour note, the Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of work to do in the offseason.
Following the recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' the NBA player has been called out by his ex-girlfriend's family for his behavior
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite for the Calder Trophy, but this is a strong rookie class.
Each of the NHL's divisions boasts at least two credible Stanley Cup contenders.
As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it's hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.