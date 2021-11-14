KC Tenants dedicate monthly canvas to tenant killed by landlord

The Canadian Press

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: GROUP A Cristiano Ronaldo’s chance to play at possibly his last World Cup could hinge on the result of Portugal's winner-take-all clash against Serbia. The two teams are tied on points atop Group A before they meet in Lisbon and can't be caught by others. Portugal has the better goal difference. Serbia rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Portugal in March. Ireland visits Luxembourg with both already eliminated. Only the gro