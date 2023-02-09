KC photographer captures Chiefs Kingdom spirit
KC photographer captures Chiefs Kingdom spirit
KC photographer captures Chiefs Kingdom spirit
Twitter executives were questioned by the House Oversight Committee over platforms ‘role in suppressing the Biden laptop story’
‘What are you filming me for?!’ singer says in TikTok clip
’The Last of Us’ fans are offering new context to the fact that the Oscar-winning actor has never publicly dated a woman over 25
There's one line her critics agreed with — but probably not in the way she was hoping.
The actress stars opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance, in theaters Feb. 10
Goldberg feigned a quivering lip after Behar said she was excited to take a hiatus from the show because she had no friends left on the set: "Really? All your friends left?"
‘Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in’
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
‘There’s no way to date these. But it could have been here millions of years!’
"It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating," a source tells PEOPLE
Republicans are using their new House majority to air two-year-old grievances about a New York Post story that was temporarily restricted from distribution on Twitter in October 2020
With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.
Comedy CentralGuest host Chelsea Handler began her week as guest host of The Daily Show by brutally mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for complaining about how “miserable” her job is. And she was at it again on Wednesday night after the Georgia Republican interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address with shouts of “liar!”“Republicans were acting like wild animals… and I liked it!” Handler said. “Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable!” She went
"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.
King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements
Any meeting of world leaders that begins with a hug instead of a handshake suggests a relationship that transcends the geopolitical stage.
Ukraine claims the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war for Russian troops, as Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilised soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.
She did that.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
GOP leaders pledged to fight Biden over State of the Union topics like the debt ceiling, China, inflation, immigration, and other 2024 issues.