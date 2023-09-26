KC-area food pantries prepare for government shutdown
Food pantries in the Kansas City area are preparing for a possible government shutdown
Food pantries in the Kansas City area are preparing for a possible government shutdown
OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia. Singh says after learning more information, he can "confirm" that "clear evidence" of India's involvement exists. He received the briefing days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons about "credible allegations," which India has denied amid escalating tensions between the two count
Vitaly Brizhaty, a dissident former FSO officer, worked to protect Putin at his Crimea palace, where lackeys vied for power behind 10-foot-high walls.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersWith little headway being made in negotiations to keep the government’s lights on beyond the end of the week, a shutdown seems all but assured, with Congress shifting into crisis mode as President Joe Biden calls directly on Republicans to help avoid disaster. Rather than respond to that call, however, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) busied himself on Tuesday preparing a request to have his salary withheld until funding is secured.“It is my understanding that pursuant to the Const
Poland's education minister says he has "taken steps" to effect the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Canadian, to Poland after it emerged that the veteran served in the Nazi SS Galizien formation during the Second World War.On Friday, Hunka was invited to sit in the parliamentary gallery by Speaker Anthony Rota for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament. Rota introduced Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" and a "Canadian hero," prompting a standing ovation
"This is a hemispheric problem, and you have a hemispheric shift moving northward right now," Johnson told MSNBC of the migrant crisis on Monday.
Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae says his Indian counterpart pulled him aside Tuesday to discuss the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar — a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are "credible allegations" linking the Indian government to his death.Rae told CBC News India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj approached him after he addressed the UN Tuesday and thanked him."She pulled me aside to say it's important that we keep working together as the govern
Fetterman is the only Democratic senator to call for Menendez to resign in the wake of allegations that he accepted bribes to secretly help Egypt.
(Reuters) -Ford Motor said on Monday it has paused work on a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, citing concerns about its ability to competitively operate the plant at a time when it remains locked in broader contract negotiations. United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain blasted Ford, saying the announcement was "a shameful, barely-veiled threat by Ford to cut jobs.... We are simply asking for a just transition to electric vehicles and Ford is instead doubling down on their race to the bottom."
Indian and Canadian diplomats didn't directly address their countries' row over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader, but they obliquely underscored some key talking points as they addressed world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the world must not “countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence.” Canadian U.N. Ambassador Robert Rae, by turn, insisted that “we cannot bend the rules of state-to-state relations for political expediency."
The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament says Europeans and Americans have lost trust in politicians and the counteroffensive has failed.
A federal government shutdown will happen Saturday if Congress doesn't agree on funding by then. It could risk benefits Americans rely on.
TORONTO — Ontario's legislature resumed sitting Monday after a summer recess, with a controversy about Greenbelt land removals looming large, despite Premier Doug Ford saying last week that he is reversing the decision. Ford said in question period that he admitted he made a mistake with the move to open up the protected area for development, and he is moving forward. "My message on Thursday to the people of Ontario, that's what you call it leadership," he said. "That's not going to deter us fro
Canada's industry minister made a point of calling out Pepsi and Coca-Cola for not sending representatives to a meeting he convened on Monday with manufacturing companies to discuss stabilizing grocery prices. François-Philippe Champagne singled out the two companies when asked by a journalist what the consequences would be if major industry players did not succeed in stopping high inflation. "This morning, (their CEOs) did not attend the meeting," Champagne said of beverage giants Pepsi and Coc
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of anti-abortion organizations on Tuesday demanded that prosecutors in Wisconsin's two largest counties bring charges against abortion providers who have resumed practicing following a court ruling that consensual abortions are legal in the state. Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action and Pro-Life Wisconsin held a news conference in the state Capitol to call for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chi
OTTAWA — The federal government is unlocking another $20 billion in low-cost financing for the construction of rental housing across Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday. The Canada Mortgage Bonds program, which raises funds for residential mortgage financing, had an annual limit of $40 billion. The limit is being increased to $60 billion, with the additional funds aimed at increasing rental construction specifically. This includes apartment buildings, student housing and
UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges on Monday, saying nearly half a million dollars in cash authorities found in his home was on hand for emergencies and from his savings account, not from bribe proceeds. Rejecting rising calls for him to resign, he said he believed that he'd be cleared. “I recognize this will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe
“There were offers of support from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean.”
NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide in Donald Trump’s White House says chief of staff Mark Meadows burned papers so often after the 2020 election that it left his office smoky and even prompted his wife to complain that his suits smelled “like a bonfire.” Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a prominent congressional witness against former President Trump before the House Jan. 6 committee, described the burning papers in a new book set to be released Tuesday. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book, “
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals on Monday asked the state's highest court to decide whether Republican state senators who carried out a record-setting GOP walkout this year can run for reelection. The senators are challenging a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2022 that bars them from being reelected after having 10 or more unexcused absences. Oregon voters last year overwhelmingly approved the ballot measure that created the amendment following GOP walkouts in the L
CLAIM: Gov. Katie Hobbs has been indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges by the state senate. The Republican leadership in Arizona’s state Senate say no such indictment has been issued, and the state legislature isn’t authorized to issue such formal accusations of criminal wrongdoing. THE FACTS: Social media users are suggesting Arizona lawmakers have brought criminal charges against the state’s sitting governor.