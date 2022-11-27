Kayakers, Including Two Children, Rescued by Sonoma County Sheriff's Helicopter

A Sonoma County helicopter participated in the rescue of four kayakers, including two children, amid “dangerous sea conditions” in Tomales Bay on November 26, officials said.

The two adults and two children were found “stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay,” according to officials. They were “flown to safety in the Lawson’s Landing area.”

The Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page posted this footage showing the rescue operation. Credit: Sonoma Sheriff via Storyful