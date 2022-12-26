Kayakers help rescue pilot from small plane crash in Beards Creek
People on kayaks helped rescue the pilot of a small plane that crashed Monday morning into the icy Beards Creek in Edgewater. Anne Arundel County fire Lt. Jennifer Macallair told 11 News they received 911 calls around 10:25 a.m. for a small plane down in the area of the creek. Maryland State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the engine of the Piper Cherokee began sputtering in the moments after Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, took off from Lee Airport. Witnesses told police they heard the sputter, and shortly thereafter, they heard the plane crash into Beards Creek.