Kayaker Paddles Down Fast-Moving Creek Amid Flooding in South Australia

A man in the South Australian town of Saddleworth was filmed paddling down the fast-moving Coghill Creek in a kayak on October 23, following heavy rainfall in the area.

Video filmed by Quentin Blatchford shows the man steering the kayak down the narrow creek while onlookers cheer him on. Blatchford told Storyful that Coghill Creek had seldom had water levels high enough for kayaks, and that this was a rare occasion.

State Emergency Services South Australia issued a Flood Advice message for the area as further rainfall was expected in the Light, Gilbert, and Wakefield Rivers. Credit: Quentin Blatchford via Storyful