Kawhi Leonard throws it down!, 03/24/2024
We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
Tommi Paris officiated the first half of the game before her unusual removal.
She first retired due to injuries in 2001 – before many of her current competitors were even born. Now she’s teaching everyone a masterclass in perseverance.
MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure
Watch UFC contender Amanda Ribas stop Luana Pinheiro with a perfectly placed spinning wheel kick to the head.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA on Saturday "decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled" because North Korea couldn't come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” it added, which suggested North Korea will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea h
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
SYDNEY, N.S. — South Korea's Eunji Gim defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini 6-3 on Sunday to win bronze at the world women's curling championship. Gim made a double-takeout to score three points in the 10th end to reach the world podium for the first time in five career appearances. Canada's Rachel Homan was scheduled to play defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the final later in the day at Centre 200. In the third-place game, neither team could manage a deuce in a quiet firs
TORONTO — Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were front and centre on the marquee heading into Saturday. Two superstars redefining their sport poised for a mouth-watering matchup. A couple of Toronto's depth players took centre stage instead. Bobby McMann scored twice as part of a three-point night and Pontus Holmberg had two goals of his own as the Maple Leafs built a big lead before some nervy moments late on the way to topping Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers 6-3. "Team effort," said McMann,
Despite the pablum about unifying the game, many Tour members are disincentivized to see that happen.
Katie Boulter reaches the last 16 at the Miami Open for the first time with a 6-2 6-3 win over Haddad Maia.
Jake Paul wants to test Mike Tyson's power.
British runner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the legendary Barkley Marathons on Friday.
Sunday's final round at the Valspar saw a pair of pros do the unthinkable, both good and bad.
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
Kansas started the season ranked No. 1 but was eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. What went wrong for the Jayhawks.
All the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
FRISCO, Texas — Canada is headed to Copa America and a marquee matchup with World Cup champion Argentina. But it took a while to get there with a well-organized Trinidad and Tobago hard to pierce in a CONCACAF Nations League play-in match Saturday. Second-half goals by Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg earned Canada a 2-0 win — and a trip to the South American championship as one of six CONCACAF guest teams. The 96th-ranked Soca Warriors defended resolutely and in numbers as No. 50 Canada came on
