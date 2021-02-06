Kawhi Leonard with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points as the Raptors beat the Nets in a game mired by the NBA's handling of Kevin Durant.
Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.
Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.
Ball now leads all NBA rookies in points, assists and rebounds.
Britt Reid hit a stranded car on an entrance ramp near the Chiefs' facility.
Pascal Siakam had a season-high 33 points and added 11 rebounds to lift the Toronto Raptors 123-117 over the star-studded Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LAS VEGAS — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night. Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL's virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice. Hague opened the scoring 50 seconds in with the game's first shot. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault followed with goals 62 seconds apart later in the period. Cody Glass also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 4-0-0 after making 27 saves. Fleury has allowed just five goals in his first four starts of the season. Austin Wagner scored his first goal of the season for the Kings, while Dustin Brown scored his fourth, all on the power play. Goaltenders Jonathan Quick and Calvin Peterson combined to make 32 saves. Quick allowed Vegas’ first four goals. Vegas’ efficiency was off the charts in the first 20 minutes, as it scored three goals on four high-danger chances, nine shots on goal, and 11 scoring chances. The Golden Knights waited a little longer to attack in the second period, this time striking 95 seconds in. Karlsson took a two-line pass from Marchessault, waltzed into the zone, and beat Quick with a wrist shot that ended the night for Los Angeles’ starter on the first shot of the period. Later in the second, Glass welcomed Peterson to the game when he punched home a rebound during Vegas’ first power-play opportunity of the contest. Wagner and Brown scored their goals in the third period, ruining Fleury’s bid for back-to-back shutouts. WHAT’S NEXT? Vegas and Los Angeles close their two-game series at T-Mobile Arena in a matinee clash on Super Bowl Sunday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W,G. Ramirez, The Associated Press
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
NFL players guess itesm from Tom Brady's childhood icons vs Patrick Mahomes childhood icon's.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion ahead of the big game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets tried switching on defence to slow down the NBA's top team. It didn't work. Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers and the Jazz set a franchise record with 26 3's as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 138-121 on Friday night for their 14th victory in 15 games. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who shot 52% from 3-point range and led by 26 in the second half. “They were playing small, so they were trying to switch and they were giving us open 3s in the corner,” Bogdanovic said. “Our point guards are doing a great job of finding all of us on the perimeter. But everything starts from our defence. If we guard we are able to run and shoot those transition 3s.” Said Jazz coach Quin Snyder: “We knew coming into the game that we’d see different defences on and off the ball, whether it be switching 1 through 5, blitzing, zone, and I think the biggest thing was we needed to be in attack mode and understand that we can still move the ball, we can still be unselfish.” The Jazz were certainly that, finishing with 32 assists. Rookie LaMelo Ball was terrific in the loss with a career-high 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets, who lost to both conference leaders this week following a three-game winning streak. Mitchell called Ball “the real deal.” “I'm not going to lie, I'm very impressed,” Mitchell said. “Not just his play-making ability and his competitiveness but his joy. I don't think I have ever not seen him smile throughout the game.” Added Bogdanovic: “He is great. He really hurt us with his pick-and-roll game. He has a bright future in the league.” Hornets coach James Borrego was most pleased that Ball didn't have any turnovers. “That’s big for us, we need that,” Borrego said. “When I see that ratio, good things are going to happen for us most times than not, no matter if the shots go in or not.” Gordon Hayward had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte. The red-hot Jazz (18-5) entered the game with the NBA's best record and left no doubt about this one. Utah led by 15 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter behind Bogdanovic, who was 4 of 4 from 3-point range during one stretch, helping the Jazz build a 93-70 lead. The short-handed Hornets cut the lead to nine with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but Bogdanovic extinguished the rally with his sixth 3-pointer of the half with 1:18 left to push the lead to 13. TIP INS Jazz: Bench outscored Charlotte's 40-28. ... Had 32 assists. Hornets: With Terry Rozier returning from a two-game absence because of an ankle injury, Borrego went with an unusual starting lineup that included three points guards — Rozier, Devonte Graham and Ball. ... Starting forward P.J. Washington missed his second straight game with a foot injury. His status for Sunday's game vs. the Wizards is uncertain. GRAHAM'S INJURY Both teams lost key players to injuries. Charlotte’s Devonte Graham left the game in the second quarter with a strained groin and did not return, while Utah's Mike Conley developed tightness in his hamstring and only played 22 minutes. Neither coach gave an update on the status of their players after the game. KEPT CLAWING Borrego was pleased with his team's play despite the loss. “Shoot, we scored 121 points on one of the best defences we are going to see all year,” Borrego said. “They kept battling and fighting and we’ve just got to take that into the way we played there in the second half, just taking that into our next game.” UP NEXT Jazz: Visit the Pacers on Sunday. Hornets: Host the Wizards on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves. Goodrow’s second goal of the game was the 6,000th goal in Lightning franchise history. Tampa Bay extended its point streak against Detroit to 19 games (18-0-1) and has won 16 consecutive regular-season home games against the Red Wings. Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2). Thomas Greiss finished with 29 saves. The Red Wings showed a more concerted effort in the rematch against the defending Stanley Cup champions and were rewarded with the opening goal of the game halfway through the first period. Namestnikov, a former Lightning first-round pick in 2011, came out from behind the net and established position in front as Filip Zadina shot from the left circle. The shot deflected of Namestnikov and past Vasilevskiy at 10:00. Tampa Bay tied it at 13:56 as Maroon intercepted a pass curling back in the offensive zone and wheeled to the high slot where he sent a wrist shot through an Alex Killorn screen and past Greiss for his first of the season. Detroit dominated most of the second period, but it was Tampa Bay that scored the only goal of the frame as Jan Rutta touched a pass back to Goodrow coming off the bench before knuckling a one-timer that hovered just off the ice and through the legs of Greiss, who was screened by Steven Stamkos at 17:29. Goodrow secured the win with his second of the night from centre ice into the open net with 27.3 seconds left for his first career multi-goal game. DETROIT INJURIES: Detroit RW Filip Zadina returned to the lineup after missing seven games while on the league’s COVID list. C Valtteri Filppula was a scratch, though the team did not offer an explanation before the game. ON THE BOARD: Maroon’s goal was his first point of the season, the last of Tampa Bay’s 20 skaters to suit up this season to record a point. UP NEXT Detroit Red Wings: At Florida Panthers on Saturday. Tampa Bay Lightning: At Nashville Predators on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press