Katy Perry Uses Her Hand To 'Press Open' Her Eyelid During Las Vegas Performance

Katy Perry was seen pressing on her face, as if pressing a button, to reopen her right eyelid after it repeatedly shut during a performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 22.

Video recorded by Twitter @DaisyDoveCat1 shows the pop star holding a pose while her eyelid opens and closes. Perry then turns away from the crowd and asks her fans to “make even more noise for my band.”

@DaisyDoveCat1 told Storyful that Perry had just finished performing her song Never Really Over and that she is known for acting as a “doll” when performing.

The show was Perry’s last for her 2022 concert residency at Resorts World Theatre . The residency was titled “Play” and the Perry’s performance has been described as “whimsical, psychedelic, and cheesy” by Rolling Stone magazine. Credit: @DaisyDoveCat1 via Storyful