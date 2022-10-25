Katy Perry Uses Her Hand To 'Press Open' Her Eyelid During Las Vegas Performance

Katy Perry was seen pressing on her face, as if pressing a button, to reopen her right eyelid after it repeatedly shut during a performance in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 22.

Video recorded by Twitter @DaisyDoveCat1 shows the pop star holding a pose while her eyelid opens and closes. Perry then turns away from the crowd and asks her fans to “make even more noise for my band.”

@DaisyDoveCat1 told Storyful that Perry had just finished performing her song Never Really Over and that she is known for acting as a “doll” when performing.

The show was Perry’s last for her 2022 concert residency at Resorts World Theatre . The residency was titled “Play” and the Perry’s performance has been described as “whimsical, psychedelic, and cheesy” by Rolling Stone magazine. Credit: @DaisyDoveCat1 via Storyful

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen