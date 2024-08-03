Katie Ledecky nabs record 14th Olympic medal with gold in women's 800m freestyle

Yahoo Sports’ Missy Franklin recaps Saturday's swimming finals, including Katie Ledecky's record 14th Olympic medal and Team USA's world record mixed 4x100 medley relay.

Video Transcript

Hey, you guys, Missy Franklin here with Yahoo Sports and I'm here to recap an amazing night here of swimming so much to go through.

So let's get started.

First off, we had the women's 200.

I am final summer, Macintosh from Canada just 17 years old gets another individual gold medal.

In my opinion.

I think she is the absolute breakout star of these games.

She is one so incredibly to win another gold medal to her count tonight.

Just phenomenal and second, we had Kate Douglas from the USA.

I think she just continues to cement herself as one of the most diverse swimmers we have right now.

She is so impressive in everything that she does adding another metal count to her count as well.

And then very heartbreaking.

We had Alex was of the USA get third with a phenomenal swim and Alex did end up getting disqualified from her back to breaststroke turn, you have to stay on your back for that turn and it looks like Alex was rotated on her stomach.

So that is devastating.

Please and all the love you can muster to Alex.

It was a nominal race and to have that happen.

Here is just so heartbreaking.

So we know she gave her best.

She did her all and there's still so much in store for her for the future.

And then moving on, we had the women's 800 m freestyle.

So exciting.

Ky, what else is there to say?

Her fourth Olympic medal, her nine gold medal.

Not only now is she the most decorated female American Olympian of all time.

She's the most decorated in gold medals for us, Olympians of all time.

This is her fourth time winning the 803 in a row.

She won in London, she won in Rio, she won in Tokyo and she won here in Paris.

And then we cannot forget a amazing bronze medal swim from Page Madden from the USA.

She swam lights out to get on that podium is such a huge accomplishment for page.

So we are so so excited for her.

And finally we have the mixed medley relay and you guys, oh my gosh, we won gold a while breaking a world record.

So did it in the most fashionable way possible.

Here in Paris, we had Ryan Murphy, Nick think Gretchen Walsh and Tory has every single one of our summer look so strong.

You knew that they went out there with the intention to not just one go tonight but to bring home that world record.

So we ended on such an exciting note.

I can't believe I'm saying this we have one more night of swimming left.

So make sure you guys are saying to for Yahoo sports for everything that you need to know here in the Paris Olympics.