Kathy Hochul rides first train to Grand Central Madison

STORY: Grand Central Madison, a 700,000-square-foot Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) terminal run by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) below Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd Street to 48th Street, opened to the public on Wednesday (January 25).

The $12 billion project was plagued by major cost overruns and delays, but after 15 years, it now resides below the current Grand Central Terminal, a hub for both the Metro-North commuter rail and the New York City subway system.

The project will divert some LIRR trains from their current terminus at overcrowded Pennsylvania Station on the Manhattan's west side to Grand Central, giving Long Island and Queens residents access to the east side.

According to the MTA, Grand Central Madison is the largest passenger rail terminal to be built in the United States since the 1950s.