Katherine Schwarzenegger weighs in after Chris Pratt is dubbed the 'worst Hollywood Chris'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is criticizing the “worst Hollywood Chris” challenge. For the last few days, Schwarzenegger’s husband, Chris Pratt, has trended on Twitter after a tweet from filmmaker Amy Berg went viral asking people which Hollywood Chris they would get rid of out of a lineup of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans. Pratt, of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Parks and Recreation” fame, was the winner — and, in context, the loser — and was just ripped apart over his suspected political beliefs (allegedly being a Trump supporter), religious beliefs (supporting a church with anti-LGBTQ views) and other things. In short, it hasn’t been pretty for Pratt.