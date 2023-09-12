Kate reveals sports injury as she's pictured with a bandaged hand

The Telegraph

Twenty-two years ago today, the West woke up to a diabolical new existential enemy. When 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and crashed two into the Twin Towers, killing almost 3,000 people, the US government and its European counterparts learnt to their horror that the fall of the Soviet Union had not, in fact, brought about the End of History – that is, the final exhaustion of the great dialectical battle between the forces of freedom and fundamentalism.