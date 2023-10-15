Kate Middleton Cheers on England at the Rugby World Cup Quarterfinals in France
This is the Princess of Wales' second time at the tournament, where she debuted her new fall haircut last month
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor looks exactly like one of her royal ancestors from the past - take a look
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce her friend Ice Spice, who was the musical guest. Swift followed Travis Kelce’s cameo earlier in the show in a parody of the excessive NFL coverage the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting. The Wildest Dreams singer has been having …
Sitting in 98 acres of parkland and with 30 generously sized rooms, Royal Lodge was once known as the cherished home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
Elizabeth Hurley sent fans wild as she posed in a plunging white swimsuit on her Instagram – and the 58-year-old looked better than ever. See photo.
The actor split from Tori Spelling in June, after more than a decade of marriage
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
The Duchess of Edinburgh left royal fans speechless after cutting a seriously elegant figure on an engagement in Bradfield hours after returning from Ethiopia
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have three kids together: Lucy, Gracie and Jake
She was spotted in the workout set shoppers call "flattering" and "comfy."
The Prince of Wales and his oldest son travelled to France to watch Wales V Argentina, with the royals enjoying the tense match
Thanks to slang, conversation is becoming more concise. But it's easy to get lost in each usage and definition. Here is what "tfw" means.
Kate Hudson and her siblings have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, just like their famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden has started his own design company, Bernadotte & Kylberg
"That's so bad. Even he knows it's bad," Alabama Barker once said of the name.
JLo attended the Schiaparelli Neiman Marcus party wearing an ivory corset wedding-style dress that alternative brides would love - see photos
The gala dinner celebrating Denmark's future king welcomed fellow royals heirs such as Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and Princess Estelle of Sweden
The actor and comedian, whose grandmother and mom both had dementia, discovered the aneurysm after deciding to get a full-body MRI.
The book 'Hitchcock’s Blondes' details how the actress and future princess upset a boyfriend when a piece of jewelry tipped him off she'd been with another man
The brothers break down highlights from the TikTok, which was taken before the Eagles game last week
Coronation Street's Carla Barlow and Michael Bailey both struggle next week as Stephen Reid's final scam has major consequences for Underworld.