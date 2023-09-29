Kate Beckinsale Turns Heads in Quirky Wide-Brimmed Hat and Floor Length Veil — and Reveals New Tattoo!

The Daily Beast

Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret “romantic escape” to visit Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie in Portugal earlier this month, according to reports.The couple made the trip after the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf wrapped up, and before returning to their home in California.The claim was made by Portuguese magazine Nova Gente, whi