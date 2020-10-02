Kate Beckinsale shares that she previously suffered pregnancy loss

Kate Beckinsale has revealed her past pregnancy loss. In an emotional Instagram message she shared on Friday, the actress sent her love and support to Chrissy Teigen, who recently announced that she and husband John Legend had lost their son. "I've noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable," Beckinsale wrote.