Karystos: The turquoise cape with winding roads and minimal houses

Enjoy a special flight over a heavenly cape.

We fly over the Paximada peninsula of Karystos, Greece which is an earthly paradise. It is located southwest of the city of Karystos. This is a place with lacy shores. It has continuous turquoise coves and a double beach, called Kolona, ​​where you can swim on both sides. Depending on the direction of the wind, on the one hand there may be a wave but on the other hand there is calm.

The area has another "paradox". It has a labyrinthine asphalt road network with no houses. The reason is that most of it belongs to OSMAES (Building Cooperative of Permanent Officers of the Greek Army) and has the entire road network ready according to its road plan.

At Agia Paraskevi beach there is a small beach bar and wonderful, turquoise, shallow waters.

Enjoy the flight.