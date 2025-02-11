Karlo Matkovic rises up and throws it down
The Baseball Hall of Fame chooses which cap a player will wear on his plaque, though the inductee has input, and many have opted for a blank cap.
Scott Pianowski kicks off his fantasy baseball tiers for each position, starting with the catchers.
The most memorable, and most painful, commercials from the Super Bowl were a diverse bunch.
In case you missed it, we now join the 2024-25 NBA season, already in progress.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our position preview series with the outfielders.
There is no one who has more experience winning and losing Super Bowls than Tom Brady.
Jalen Hurts finally got his moment in Super Bowl LIX.
Jalen Hurts has already been fined this season for wearing illegal cleats.
Donald Trump golfed with Tiger Woods on Sunday morning before making the trek to New Orleans.
What worked? What didn't? We're sizing up all the ads from the Super Bowl here, from PuppyMonkeyBaby to the Seal seal.
The Chiefs are going for the first three-peat in NFL history in Kelce's 12th season in the NFL.
Michigan coach and former Indiana student manager Dusty May got the victory over the Hoosiers on Saturday, but bettors may have scored a win.
Simmons was released by the Nets following the NBA trade deadline.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
Although Ireland has hosted a number of college football games, the trip to Dublin will be a first for the pros.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.