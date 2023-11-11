Karla Brown at 5

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A known gang member was tracked down, shot and killed along with his 11-year-old son on Thursday while they were in a car parked outside an Edmonton fast-food restaurant, police say. Acting Supt. Colin Derksen told reporters Friday that the boy was not caught in the line of fire but deliberately killed. A second boy, who was around the same age and a friend of the dead child, was also in the car. "Thankfully, he was not harmed — physically, anyway," Derksen said of the boy who escaped