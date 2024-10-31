Karl-Anthony Towns skies for the big oop

The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to deep dive on the latest news and storylines from around the NFL, including the Anthony Richardson benching and trade deadline moves that either have already happened or could happen over the next week.
The Chiefs, Ravens and Bills (and oh yeah the Jets) have all made big moves for wide receivers the past couple weeks. Here's how those additions may help — or hinder — their playoff hopes.
The Timberwolves have undergone one of the most dramatic shifts this season with 50.5% of their shots coming from 3, second behind only Boston.
We got to see last week. what the Browns look like with a decent QB.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
In today's edition: Volpe's big night, every NFL starting QB this century, NBA power rankings, exploring the Tour de France route, and more.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The confrontation came two years after an infamous fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR wide receiver rankings.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, they're left stranded due to CBA regulations that limit veteran extensions to 140% of the last salaried year — a percentage Reid is extremely unlikely to agree to.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Welcome to the definitive NBA Power Rankings. Let us get to evaluating the vibes.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Week 8 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Jordan Mason, Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud and others.