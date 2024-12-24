Karl-Anthony Towns rocks the rim

Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Walker's contract seemingly closes the door on Alex Bregman's time in Houston and a possible Astros trade for Nolan Arenado.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Want to see Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in the 2025 Club World Cup opener? Most upper-deck tickets were priced at $379 when they went on sale Thursday.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.