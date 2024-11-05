Karl-Anthony Towns rises up and throws it down
Karl-Anthony Towns rises up and throws it down, 11/04/2024
Karl-Anthony Towns rises up and throws it down, 11/04/2024
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Here are seven players who could alter the title odds by pushing a favorite over the top or turning an underdog into a real threat.
Here’s what we learned about each team from the two best matchups of opening day.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
The Rams were surprised to have such an easy interception in their end zone.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
Tyrique Stevenson was too busy taunting fans to defend against the Commanders last week, so this week he won't start against the Cardinals.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.
After a loss in the World Series, New York has kicked off what is likely to be a busy offseason.
Beck has thrown 11 interceptions over his last five games.
The Cyclones took the lead with just over two minutes remaining, but that gave the Red Raiders enough time to drive for the go-ahead score.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free-agent takers until March.
Let's take a deeper dive into Cleveland's undefeated start to determine whether trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.