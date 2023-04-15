Karl-Anthony Towns with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/14/2023
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/14/2023
Some people were extremely mad about Diar DeRozan's attempts to help her father.
Gregg Popovich placed his left thumb on the inside of his right wrist, paused for a couple of moments and then confirmed that, yes, he has a pulse. It was also an indication when asked that yes, he is thinking about Victor Wembanyama. There are very specific rules that teams must follow right now when it comes to mentioning the name of the 7-foot-3 French phenom with big-man height and elite guard skills who will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
The Mavs sat several key players before a season-defining game against the Chicago Bulls.
Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant's home last July. The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses Joshua Holloway, whose lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18, of damaging Morant's reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars both in his contract and in potential endorsement deals. Morant declined to comment Thursday when asked about his countersuit after practice.
Superstar Kevin Durant discussed his beef with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley after the Suns' practice in Phoenix on Wednesday.
The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league's investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league's policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.” Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls.
The NBA's first-round playoff schedules are set, with those series tipping off either Saturday or Sunday.
The Toronto Raptors have tried some version of “run it back” every season since winning the 2019 NBA title. As the Raptors slide further and further away from championship contention, a major makeover may be coming in Toronto this summer. Coach Nick Nurse has publicly mused about his future after 10 seasons with the team, the past five in the top role, and been linked with other jobs.
Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine hop on the the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the first round matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, and debate if the Lakers have a shot to pull off the upset. Subscribe to Ball Don’t Lie on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).” Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cell phone th
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s purchase of Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks has received approval from the NBA’s board of governors. The approval announced Friday enables the Haslams to join Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan as co-owners of the team. Edens, who purchased the Bucks with Lasry in 2014, will succeed Lasry as the Bucks’ governor and will fill that role for the next five years. “This ownership group has created a championship organization both on
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss how the loss to the Bulls showed exactly why the Toronto Raptors have to make roster adjustments. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota into the playoffs, as the Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 to finish the play-in tournament on Friday night. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return from exile for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson, and the Wolves filled out the NBA playoff bracket by seizing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a near-perfect performance at the end of an
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin expressed confidence Friday in team personnel responsible for managing player health after star forward Zion Williamson missed 48 or more games for the third time in his four NBA seasons. “We’ve got incredibly good people doing it,” Griffin asserted when asked how high his confidence remained in the team training and medical staff. “We’ve got to do a better job of translating those things to availability.” The Pelicans' seas
After twists and turns, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant will square off in a playoff series for the first time since they briefly met in the 2019 NBA Finals.
NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a third straight NBA MVP award, with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo the players who can stop him. The three leading vote-getters for the league's individual awards were announced Friday and the marquee category featured familiar names. Jokic repeated as MVP last year, with Embiid the runner-up and Antetokounmpo third. The Denver Nuggets center could now become the first player to win three straight MVP awards since Hall of Famer Larry Bird
The Miami Heat faces a win-or-go-home game on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. Here’s what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players have to say about the matchup ...
Zion Williamson will head into the offseason with more questions about his health.
Heat facing decisions on Yurtseven, Cain; both make their case
The most difficult ballot ever, Part II. There were players who could’ve been on a second team but didn’t make a ballot. Here’s this voter’s ballot for All-Defense, All-NBA and All-Rookie.