Karl-Anthony Towns with the nice feed

The Canadian Press

Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale