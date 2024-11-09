Karl-Anthony Towns hits from way downtown
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Here are seven players who could alter the title odds by pushing a favorite over the top or turning an underdog into a real threat.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Branch was ejected in the second quarter of the Lions' win over the Packers.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his rankings tiers for the tight end position as we head into Week 10 of the season.
Holloway could return for Thursday's game against Utah.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
Moss has started USC's first nine games of the season
The Braves are losing a big part of their bullpen, possibly for the entire 2025 season.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.