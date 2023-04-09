Karl-Anthony Towns with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Milton scored 20 points and chased Cam Thomas all over the floor in the fourth quarter to keep him at 46, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-105 on Sunday. The teams face each other next weekend to begin the first round of the NBA playoffs. Mikal Bridges was the only starter for either team to play, and he did so for just four seconds. It was his 83rd game starting this season, extending his streak to 392 straight to begin his career. Then he committed a