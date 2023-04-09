Karl-Anthony Towns with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

What a collapse for Dallas.
The Lakers will enter the playoffs with two new backcourt depth options.
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points as the Toronto Raptors downed the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105, with both teams resting key players Sunday ahead of the NBA playoffs. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double for Toronto (41-41) with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20 off the bench. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 for Milwaukee (58-24) and Meyers Leonard earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists. Raptors leading scorer Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet,
Pistons coach Dwane Casey announced postgame he is leaving the bench and joining the Detroit's front office under general manager Troy Weaver.
Minnesota lost two players in separate strange events on Sunday and still came out with the win.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape.
HoopsHype re-drafts the weak 2006 NBA Draft class, a difficult exercise considering its lack of top-end players besides LaMarcus Aldridge, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry.
As the Clippers fight for playoff position, a team of video coordinators, scouts and coaches spend countless hours preparing for a number of scenarios.
Curry and Thompson were at their sharpshooting best against the Kings, combining to hit over half of their three-point attempts.
The expulsion of two young, Black lawmakers from the Tennessee state legislature left Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins struggling to put his feelings into words. In an act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state legislature for their role in a protest demanding more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. The expulsion votes for the three lawmakers stemmed for what was deemed as an unlawful protest inside the state capital in Nashville.
The Grizzlies had the best defense in the NBA before Steven Adams was injured.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
Who will the third-seeded Sacramento Kings play in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Here are the likely scenarios.
The commander-in-chief also spoke with LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey and left a message for UConn Huskies men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley
Bruce Brown had a team-high 21 points and six assists, Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets rallied from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 109-95 on Sunday. Both teams entered the matchup with little at stake, with Denver having secured the top seed in the western conference and Sacramento the third seed. “To outscore them 83-52 after the first quarter with a lot of guys that haven’t played much this year was fun to watch,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Milton scored 20 points and chased Cam Thomas all over the floor in the fourth quarter to keep him at 46, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-105 on Sunday. The teams face each other next weekend to begin the first round of the NBA playoffs. Mikal Bridges was the only starter for either team to play, and he did so for just four seconds. It was his 83rd game starting this season, extending his streak to 392 straight to begin his career. Then he committed a
If more than two teams finish in a tie at season's end Sunday, then get ready for complicated tiebreaker scenarios. A quick look at what to expect.