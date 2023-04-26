Karl-Anthony Towns with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
The Lakers star pushed back against a staffer trying to set him straight on the rules in front of reporters.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
It is time now to assess the level of fear each of the 15 remaining NBA playoff teams should be feeling both in their current series and going forward — ranked from least to most afraid.
On the latest Hustle Play, Chris Boucher explains why he thinks players off the Raptors bench should have received more playing time throughout the season. He also weighs in on Masai Ujiri saying he disliked watching the Raptors. Full episode will be posted on Wednesday.
The Nuggets advance to play either the Suns or Clippers.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's game for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star James in the groin, following days of trash talk
What to know about the GLOBL JAM, the summer event in Canada that will feature the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball team.
The MVP favorite missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
The NBA likely will investigate the Hawks' Dejounte Murray’s conduct toward a game official following his Atlanta's Game 4 loss to the Celtics.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter that Udoka has a new job
Banchero went from No. 1 pick to Rookie of the Year.
Heat’s Adebayo having difficulty with Bucks’ size
Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance at yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers game, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think they were newlyweds.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all giggles and laughs as they enjoyed a cozy night out at the Crypto.com Arena, where they watched the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game. And fortunately, everyone in the crowd got an up-close look at the happy couple when they were shown on the jumbotron. NBA’s official
The LA Lakers need just one more win to progress in the playoffs after another fine showing from LeBron James.
The Duchess of Sussex was stylish and sporty as she watched the Lakers progress into the NBA Playoffs.