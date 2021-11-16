Karl-Anthony Towns

The Canadian Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — African champion Algeria and Nigeria scraped through to the playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress. Algeria twice led against Burkina Faso, which would have taken the top spot in Group A and the playoff place with a win. Riyad Mahrez gave the Algerians a 21st-minute lead by sweeping in a cross that eluded everyone and fell to the Manchester City forward in front of goal. Sofiane