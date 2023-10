CBC

An online survey of 500 people in Newfoundland and Labrador shows the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives in a dead heat while the NDP gains ground in third place.According to Abacus Data, if a provincial election was held right now, the Liberals would get 40 per cent of the vote as compared to 38 per cent for the Progressive Conservatives. Support for the NDP was pegged at 21 per cent.For the governing Liberals, that would be a loss of eight percentage points as compared to the 2021 provinci