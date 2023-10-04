Kari Lake files paperwork for Arizona Senate
Former Valley anchor Kari Lake has filed paperwork to run for Arizona Senate following a failed attempt at becoming Arizona's governor.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, forced the vote on the “motion to vacate,” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership. Next steps
The former House speaker told CNN's Jake Tapper he was wasting his time speaking with the far-right Florida congressman.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sternly imposed a limited gag order in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer. Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump maligned Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senat
Rep. Victoria Spartz said in February 2023 that she wouldn't run for reelection. Now, she's threatening to leave office sooner than expected.
“We want him out,” an unnamed House Republican said, according to CNN.
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
CALGARY — Two major developments that could almost double the population of an Alberta mountain community will go ahead after Alberta's highest court dismissed an appeal by the town. Canmore town council had rejected the proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in May 2022 that both developments could go ahead. The town, west of Calgary, had applied for permission to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal of Alberta
The Supreme Court's real battles these days are among the conservatives, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is playing an increasingly critical role.
Neal Katyal picks apart the flaws in Trump's remaining legal arguments in the New York civil fraud case.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t parse his words in a statement to CNN about his former boss—grilling the former president as he confirmed rumors about some of the nastiest things Trump ever muttered about U.S. veterans. Kelly’s remarks are the first on-the-record confirmation for a slew of comments by Trump that was revealed in a 2020 story by The Atlantic, which claimed Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” but attributed knowledge of the i
It spells "financial catastrophe" for the former president, said his onetime fixer and attorney.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett dared the Florida Republican to "do it" — but pointed out a flaw in his plan.
OTTAWA — On Tuesday, Greg Fergus became the first Black Canadian to be elected House of Commons Speaker. Here are some quick facts about the Liberal MP, who has also described himself as a community activist, an ideas man, a long-distance runner, a grandfather and a failed musician. Age: 54 Riding: Hull-Aylmer in Quebec Early life: Fergus said he first subscribed to Hansard — the daily transcripts of debate in the House of Commons — at 14 years old. In 1988, he became a parliamentary page. Educa
The soldier also called the tank's manufacturers in Russia, who told him to send them a WhatsApp report about the tank's issues, Forbes reported.
On Monday, British military intelligence issued an update on the situation in the Black Sea. According to this, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”. Russia is now “attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea”.
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
Trump on Monday called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a $250 million fraud lawsuit against him, "racist" and a "horror show."
They're among hundreds of military and civilian offenders who've been pressed into Russian penal units known as "Storm-Z" squads and sent to the frontlines in Ukraine this year, according to 13 people with knowledge of the matter, including five fighters in the units. "Storm fighters, they're just meat," said one regular soldier from army unit no. 40318 who was deployed near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in May and June. The soldier, who requested anonymity because he feared prosecution in Russia for publicly discussing the war, said he had sympathy for the men's plight: "If the commandants catch anyone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squads."
The former New Jersey governor made what could be one of his most definitive statements yet on the former president.