Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Travis Scott at Rome Concert

Kanye West made a surprise appearance in Rome as he joined fellow rapper Travis Scott on stage at the historic Circus Maximus on Monday, August 7.

The shock appearance marked West’s first public performance since he made a series of antisemitic remarks online in 2022.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was introduced to the stage by Scott on Monday night. According to reports, West performed the songs Praise God and Can’t Tell Me Nothing with Scott. Credit: Simone Moretti via Storyful