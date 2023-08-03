Kansas City man spends 100 days in hospital, searches for person who saved his life
Kansas City man searches for man who saved his life
Kansas City man searches for man who saved his life
Us Weekly and People both spoke to sources close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry this week about the state of their marriage.
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
Tessa Virtue is giving fans a life update.
Madonna's eldest daughter posed in the nude to promote the brand's new handbag collection
For Dion Lee's fashion campaign for the Chain Bag, Lourdes Leon posed completely naked using the bags to create a bikini and adding thigh-high leather boots.
Chantel Everett and her ex Pedro Jimeno also made Loren and Alexei's list of least favorite '90 Day Fiancé' costars
Jennifer Lopez gave her 54th birthday party e-blast treatment, sending out a special edition of her On the JLo newsletter to her followers to detail her festivities.
The Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" while staying supportive of her husband's strained relationship with the royal family
Ryan Massel was admiring a newly-painted Pride sidewalk until he experienced a "verbal attack."
A hearing could determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence for a teen accused of killing four classmates.
Actor called out baker for ‘misrepresenting’ leaked emails that led to ‘horrendous’ abuse
Sponge spon or “clean fashion”?
The woman had approached her daughter about unpaid rent, Minnesota authorities said.
Nick Jonas offered a look at his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday month, which was full of yachts, family beach trips, and a pit stop at Wimbledon.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19, and the model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together.
The Carters hit Copy, Paste
The "Watermelon Sugar" was spotted pounding the pavement in pink shorts with his personal trainer Brad Gould
HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over. “There's literally zero judgment," the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it's real gross or dirty, I'm not going to care. I've lived in different types of houses and places and situations.” As the star of two shows on the network, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country," Hall has a talent for looking at a floorplan and picturing what could be change
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s