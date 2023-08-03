Kansas City man spends 100 days in hospital, searches for person who saved his life

The Canadian Press

HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over. “There's literally zero judgment," the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it's real gross or dirty, I'm not going to care. I've lived in different types of houses and places and situations.” As the star of two shows on the network, “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country," Hall has a talent for looking at a floorplan and picturing what could be change