Kansas City man pleads not guilty to shooting black teen

STORY: Eighty-four-year-old Andrew Lester on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas for shooting a Black teen at his doorstep.

His charges include first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

If convicted, the first charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Lester shot and wounded 16-year-old Ralph Yarl last week after the teen mistakenly walked up to his home.

Authorities say Yarl intended to pick up his younger siblings at a nearby address.

Lester was initially taken into custody and then let go, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

“The teen was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, the homeowner was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold."

"After consulting with the Clay County prosecutor’s office, the homeowner was released pending further investigation, due to the need to obtain a formal statement from the victim, forensic evidence, and compile information for a case file to be presented.”

Lester was freed on a $200,000 bond, after surrendering to police on Tuesday.

His initial swift release sparked days of protests after Yarl’s shooting.

The teen’s family says he has been recovering at home.