Kansas City International Airport prepares for snow, Arctic air ahead of holiday travel

A hydrogen bus will soon be hitting the roads of Edmonton, and there are high hopes it will help grow the province's hydrogen sector. The bus looks and feels like a typical city bus, but the fuel cell uses oxygen and hydrogen to generate electricity to power the bus. The byproducts are heat and water; there are zero emissions. The heat is recovered for heating the bus; the water comes out of the exhaust pipe. "These are ways for us to have sustainable fuel, really look at climate action and put