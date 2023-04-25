Kansas City hotels ready to serve visitors during NFL Draft
Hotels in Kansas City, Missouri, are excited to host visitors during the NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
Patrick Mahomes is a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion but when he was drafted by the Chiefs, not everyone was sure he’d work out.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
“I’m probably not going to win,” the Iowa woman said before her major realization.
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
On a busy night, much of the combat sports community paid focus on the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
TORONTO — It's been two years since Nate Pearson donned a Blue Jays jersey. He's looking forward to showing Toronto fans the pitcher he's become. Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday after right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was put on Toronto's 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays in October 2021. "I've definitely grown mentally," said Pearson, sitting in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. "Just more at peace
Jay Fear, who has terminal cancer, has an "incredible 24 hours" meeting the star Wrexham co-owner.
They accuse wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh of abusing athletes - an allegation he denies.
With pick 26, the Cowboys will not rule out taking a running back in the first round, perhaps Texas star Bijan Robinson.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined for cross-checking, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday. The fine was US$3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for roughing in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay after cross-checking Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of the Leafs' goal. The incident occurred at 15:10 of the second period. The Map
Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan were some of college football's most accomplished players last year, but the QBs' NFL draft outlook is decidedly murky.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly stepped in front of the cameras and microphones to face the music following a disastrous playoff opener. The Maple Leafs forward and his teammates had just been thumped 7-3 on home ice by the battle-tested Tampa Bay Lightning in a humbling curtain-raiser to their first-round series. Toronto looked nothing like the group that cruised to a 111-point finish in the regular season on a forgettable, worrying night. Sloppy, unsure and nervous were just some of the less-colou